Gov. promises enormous economic impact if ‘APEX’ business deal goes through

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday where she spoke on the pending APEX Act designed to draw an undisclosed business to Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly stopped by KC’s Mercy & Truth Medical Missions to help distribute food to families in need. She was asked about the billion-dollar incentive legislation passed last week.

The governor said the state’s usual incentives just didn’t cut it for the company in question, and that the expected return will be well worth the high buy-in.

“You can trust that it is an investment that will get paid back over and over and over again,” Gov. Kelly said. “We expect on an annual basis, once this company comes here, that it will bring $2.5 billion dollars of new revenue into the state.”

Gov. Kelly says the decision is between Kansas and one other state, narrowed down from 83 original suitors. She says a final decision from the company is expected by mid-March, if not earlier.

