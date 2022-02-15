Advertisement

Gov. promises enormous economic impact if ‘APEX’ business deal goes through

Governor Laura Kelly stopped by KC’s Mercy & Truth Medical Missions to help distribute food to...
Governor Laura Kelly stopped by KC’s Mercy & Truth Medical Missions to help distribute food to families in need.(KCTV5)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday where she spoke on the pending APEX Act designed to draw an undisclosed business to Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly stopped by KC’s Mercy & Truth Medical Missions to help distribute food to families in need. She was asked about the billion-dollar incentive legislation passed last week.

The governor said the state’s usual incentives just didn’t cut it for the company in question, and that the expected return will be well worth the high buy-in.

“You can trust that it is an investment that will get paid back over and over and over again,” Gov. Kelly said. “We expect on an annual basis, once this company comes here, that it will bring $2.5 billion dollars of new revenue into the state.”

Gov. Kelly says the decision is between Kansas and one other state, narrowed down from 83 original suitors. She says a final decision from the company is expected by mid-March, if not earlier.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene

Latest News

This is a 2021 photo of Michael Wilhoite of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This...
Report: Washburn alum interviews for Saints defensive coordinator job
FILE
Stormont Vail Staff work extra shifts as CDC data links most COVID hospitalizations to unvaccinated
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt
AG Schmidt warns of government, lottery, and Valentine’s Day scams
Live at Five
Alan Johnson, 32, of Emporia is accused of killing a dog and throwing it in a dumpster.
Emporia man charged with animal cruelty after dog found dead in dumpster