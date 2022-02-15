Fire crews respond twice on Tuesday morning to west Topeka medical building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews responded twice Tuesday morning to a west-side medical building but didn’t report substantial damage on either call, authorities said.

Firefighters responded around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a smoke smell at the MedExpress urgent care location at 1834 S.W. Wanamaker. Crews cleared the scene a short time later with no reports of damage.

Firefighters were called back to the same MedExpress location less than 90 minutes later, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, when smoke was reported in the back portion of the building.

Topeka fire officials at the scene said the second call may have resulted from a belt in the building’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system that possibly was malfunctioning.

Topeka Fire Department crews cleared the scene around 10:20 a.m.

No damage or injuries were reported.

