FBI offers $10,000 to help catch suspect of 11 bank robberies called ‘Route 91 Bandit’

The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)
The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The FBI is asking for help finding a serial bank robber.

He’s the so-called “Route 91 Bandit” and he’s allegedly robbed at least 11 banks in New England over the past five months.

All of the banks were along US Route 91, hence the nickname. The highway stretches from New Haven, Conn. to the United States-Canada border.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find the alleged bank robber known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find the alleged bank robber known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)

The FBI says this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s about 5′6 to 5′8, medium build, with blue eyes and light-colored hair and is typically seen wearing a hoodie or hat and white sneakers, and may be driving a newer model Nissan Sedan.

There’s a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps the FBI catch and convict him.

