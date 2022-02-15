Advertisement

Emporia man charged with animal cruelty after dog found dead in dumpster

Alan Johnson, 32, of Emporia is accused of killing a dog and throwing it in a dumpster.
Alan Johnson, 32, of Emporia is accused of killing a dog and throwing it in a dumpster.(KVOE/ Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man has been charged with animal cruelty after officers found a dead dog in a dumpster over the weekend.

KVOE reports Alan Johnson, 32, has been charged with felony animal cruelty and possession of drug paraphernalia. His first appearance was Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Lyon Co. District Court with a preliminary hearing set for March 9.

Emporia Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Sylvan St. on Sunday night with reports of suspected cruelty against a dog.

When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased dog in a dumpster.

Johnson was arrested for animal cruelty shortly after the discovery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene

Latest News

This is a 2021 photo of Michael Wilhoite of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This...
Report: Washburn alum interviews for Saints defensive coordinator job
FILE
Stormont Vail Staff work extra shifts as CDC data links most COVID hospitalizations to unvaccinated
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt
AG Schmidt warns of government, lottery, and Valentine’s Day scams
Live at Five