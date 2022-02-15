Emporia man charged with animal cruelty after dog found dead in dumpster

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man has been charged with animal cruelty after officers found a dead dog in a dumpster over the weekend.

KVOE reports Alan Johnson, 32, has been charged with felony animal cruelty and possession of drug paraphernalia. His first appearance was Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Lyon Co. District Court with a preliminary hearing set for March 9.

Emporia Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Sylvan St. on Sunday night with reports of suspected cruelty against a dog.

When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased dog in a dumpster.

Johnson was arrested for animal cruelty shortly after the discovery.

