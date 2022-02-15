Crews on scene of grass fire threatening 2 barns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As most of the state is under a red flag warning for fires due to primed vegetation and high winds, crews are battling a grass fire threatening two barns in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse tells 13 NEWS crews were called to the area of NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Rochester Rd.

Officials are not sure how the fire started yet.

This is a developing story, 13 NEWS will have more later.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.