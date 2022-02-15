Advertisement

Crews on scene of grass fire threatening 2 barns

Crews are on the scene of a grass fire in rural Topeka that is threatening two barns on Feb....
Crews are on the scene of a grass fire in rural Topeka that is threatening two barns on Feb. 15, 2021.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As most of the state is under a red flag warning for fires due to primed vegetation and high winds, crews are battling a grass fire threatening two barns in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse tells 13 NEWS crews were called to the area of NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Rochester Rd.

Officials are not sure how the fire started yet.

This is a developing story, 13 NEWS will have more later.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene

Latest News

FILE
As Social Security set to run out by 2034, new bill introduced to ensure it lasts for all generations
Charlie Nimz - Washburn Rural High School
Washburn Rural Athletics Director sets retirement for end of school year, assistant principal named as replacement
FILE
As rural facilities lose staff due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, AG urges Governor to seek federal waiver
Crews respond twice Tuesday morning to west Topeka medical building