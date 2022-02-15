Cair Paravel is giving people a treat for their ears on Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Cair Paravel’s acapella group gave Topeka businesses a heart-to-heart gift.

“This is probably 25 or 26 years of singing valentines in the community every Valentine’s Day. We have about a group of 20 acapella singers in two different directions so two groups of ten and they deliver to pretty much any business around town,” music director, Mark Congdon.

One-stop was at SoHo Interiors, where the manager planned a surprise gift to someone special the gift meant something to her as well.

“I again was really blessed to be a part of the madrigals in 9th grade through 12th grade and going around town on Valentine’s Day was the highlight of the year,” said SoHo Interiors, Angie Varney.

Congdon says the customers’ reactions are priceless--

“We get a wide variety of reactions, from super embarrassed to terrified to people that break down into tears, tears of joy mostly and it’s special for the kids to be able to see that reaction and realize they can bring joy to people they don’t even know just by singing some love songs,” he said.

He says the gift of music is can be more meaningful than flowers and a box of chocolates.

“There’s something extra personal I think about the face-to-face interaction that we get with our customers, and especially when you hear beautiful melodies and harmonies, it seems to reach a place that isn’t reached by you know sweets or flowers. I think there is something special about singing valentines as we do them,” he said.

