All five KU starters score in double figures as Jayhawks top Okla. St. 76-62
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji paced the No. 6 Jayhawks Monday night with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals as KU took down Oklahoma State 76-72.
All five starters scored in double-digits: Christian Braun with 16, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack 12, and Jalen Wilson 11. McCormack added 12 boards for a double-double.
KU finished with just nine turnovers — their first single-digit turnover game since beating George Mason Jan. 1.
The Jayhawks now hold a one-game lead over No. 7 Baylor for first in the Big 12 race.
Up next, KU will travel to West Virginia on Saturday.
