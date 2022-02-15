All five KU starters score in double figures as Jayhawks top Okla. St. 76-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji paced the No. 6 Jayhawks Monday night with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals as KU took down Oklahoma State 76-72.

All five starters scored in double-digits: Christian Braun with 16, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack 12, and Jalen Wilson 11. McCormack added 12 boards for a double-double.

KU finished with just nine turnovers — their first single-digit turnover game since beating George Mason Jan. 1.

The Jayhawks now hold a one-game lead over No. 7 Baylor for first in the Big 12 race.

Up next, KU will travel to West Virginia on Saturday.

Spread the love tonight 😁 pic.twitter.com/besaP5miHG — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) February 15, 2022

