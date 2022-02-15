Advertisement

All five KU starters score in double figures as Jayhawks top Okla. St. 76-62

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) and...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) and forward Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji paced the No. 6 Jayhawks Monday night with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals as KU took down Oklahoma State 76-72.

All five starters scored in double-digits: Christian Braun with 16, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack 12, and Jalen Wilson 11. McCormack added 12 boards for a double-double.

KU finished with just nine turnovers — their first single-digit turnover game since beating George Mason Jan. 1.

The Jayhawks now hold a one-game lead over No. 7 Baylor for first in the Big 12 race.

Up next, KU will travel to West Virginia on Saturday.

