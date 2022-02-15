AG Schmidt warns of government, lottery, and Valentine’s Day scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Consumer Protection Week is the first week of March but Schmidt said we always should be aware of the scams around us.

He also had time to speak about wanting to get a waiver to avoid a federal vaccine mandate for rural hospitals.

“People prey on lone us or they prey on, uh, just a desire for companionship and try to get people to, you know, really drop their guard and let some crook into the fold in order to get access to money or personal information.”

Romance scams are among the top five reported in 2021. Also on the list are computer and lottery scams and those using authority to get your personal info.

“Government imposter scams, medicare, Medicaid scams. People pretend to be from the government from the federal health care agencies in an email or a phone call,” he said. “You’ve never won a lottery that you didn’t play, and almost always that’s the case. By the way, the only lottery that’s lawful in Kansas is the Kansas lottery. And none of these others are legal.”

The AG Office Consumer Protection Report shows more than $13.4 million were recovered from scammers in 2020.

Aside from scams -- Schmidt also talked with us about his call to seek a waiver from the federal vaccine mandate for rural health care workers.

“Even before the pandemic, we were facing in Kansas rural facilities something like a 25% understaffing in many of these rural care facilities. That’s gotten worse through the pandemic as health care heroes have burned out and gone on to other things, they’ve been carrying a tremendous load these past two years now.”

He said the “Jab-or-Job” choice is making it harder for hospitals to care for those who need it.

He’s asking the state of Kansas to seek a waiver from federal requirements.

“At a bare minimum in those facilities whose continued existence may be threatened if they lose another one, or two, or three nurses or other personnel and to make sure that the protection in Kansas law, like a guarantee of a no questions asked religious exemption or medical exemption, are fully respected by the federal government.”

Schmidt says their litigation challenging the federal mandate is ongoing.

Governor Laura Kelly has said facilities falling under the federal requirement still should follow a state law that says religious exemption requests cannot be questioned.

