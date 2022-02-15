3rd K-State All In Day to benefit on-campus mental health services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will host its third ‘All In for K-State’ day on March 23rd, the focus of this year’s day of giving is to increase access for K-State students to mental health services.

More than $500,000 was raised during 2021′s one day fundraising event, which provided funding to allow students to save money on textbooks.

This year, ‘All in for K-State’ intends to reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health issues and increase awareness of resources available at K-State.

Lafene Counseling and Psychological Services along with the Morrison Family Center for Student Well-being at K-State will both receive a portion of the funds raised from the 2022 ‘All In for K-State’ day.

In a survey from Spring 2020 and before the COVID-19 pandemic, 26% of K-State students surveyed said they’d thought about killing themselves at some point. Also in that survey, students were asked if they’d made a plan or had attempted to kill themselves, 16% said yes. Of the students surveyed in the spring of 2020, 57% said they’d felt hopeless sometime within the last 30 days.

“One of the hidden benefits of using therapeutic services in college is the long-term benefits it ends up having later in life. Just as you have an exercise routine for physical health, developing skills and habits around mental wellness ends up making you a more functional adult, a better professional, partner, and family member when raising the next generation. Research suggests that when you get therapy at a younger age, you have a lower likelihood of developing more significant mental health issues later.” K-State’s Counseling and Psychological Services, assistant director, Kodee Walls says.

K-State Counseling and Psychological Services has seen an increase of 27% in use of its services since 2019.

“We are thankful for the extraordinary generosity K-State alumni, family and friends have consistently demonstrated in their resolve to accomplish one philanthropic objective in one day. This year the K-State family has the opportunity to invest in life-transforming mental health resources for students. On March 23, we invite all K-Staters to join our third All In for K-State Day of giving. With the focus on students’ mental health resources, that generous K-State spirit has the power to save lives.” KSU Foundation, president and CEO, Greg Willems says.

K-State plans to expand student access to critical mental health services, increase educational and outreach programs, reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and help reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health issues with the end goal of helping students succeed.

For more information on All In for K-State, visit AllIn.KSUFoundation.org.

