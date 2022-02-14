Advertisement

USD 340′s next superintendent takes on the role Summer 2022

By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson West School District announced the new superintendent on Monday.

On Monday, the USD 340 Board of Education announced the selection of Jason Crawford as the next superintendent.

Crawford’s first day as superintendent will be July 1, 2022, after the current superintendent, Pat Happer, retires at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

USD 340 says Crawford has a broad scope of experience as a teacher, administrator, and principal. He spent 2 years at Bucklin Public Schools, 6 years at USD 497 and he was recently superintendent of USD 283 for Elk Valley Schools.

USD 340 also said that there will be a reception to introduce Mr. Crawford as the upcoming superintendent.

The details about the reception have not yet been released.

