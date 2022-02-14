Topeka Zoo Orangutan expecting third baby in the spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the Topeka Zoo’s Bornean Orangutans is expected to give birth this spring.

The Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, their 33-year-old Orangutan will give birth in late April to early May.

Rudy was born at the Topeka Zoo in 1989, and is the mother of two other Orangutans.

Rayma was born in 2009 and now resides at the Phoenix Zoo.

Bui was born in 2013 and is still in Topeka.

“A wonderful part about working with animals is watching them raise their young,” says Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “This is Rudy’s third baby to be born here at the Topeka Zoo and her previous offspring have both been very successful as they’ve grown up. She’s a great mom and we’re excited she gets to go through this process again, and we’re excited to go through it with her.”

The zoo says Bornean Orangutans are listed as critically endangered in the wild with the species’ population decreasing by half in the past 60 years.

“Orangutans are amazing animals that are facing very challenging times in the wild,” says Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “This pregnancy represents crucial genetic value to the orangutan population. As excitement builds around this birth, we hope that people will take the time to learn about the issues orangutans face in the wild and do some of the simple things we can do right here in this country that will benefit the wild population.”

