Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Osage Co. over the weekend.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a disturbance happened around 4:13 p.m. Sunday in Scranton. A specific location was not given.

They say shortly after the incident, a gunshot victim showed up at a Topeka hospital.

The victim’s name or condition was not provided.

As a result of the investigation, officials say Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka was taken into custody.

Meade was booked into the Osage Co. Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (877) OSCRIME.

No other information has been released.

