Topeka family raising money for daughter’s cranial surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local family is asking for the community’s help after their daughter was born with a birth defect that could cause serious complications if left untreated.

Sunday Aspen’s Campbell’s family held a bake sale at Midwest Float to help raise money for her surgery.

“The bake sale is to benefit our daughter Aspen, her surgery is going to be about sixty- thousand- dollars upfront,” said Aspen’s mother, Chelsea Fisher. “We need that by June 4th, so we started raising funds however we can.”

In December of 2021, Aspen Campbell was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect in which the bones in a baby’s skull join together too early.

“Eventually the brain will run out of room to grow and start putting pressure on the skull, which would put pressure on the brain, that could cause blindness, seizures, and all kinds of issues,” said Fisher.

The family did their research for treatment methods and chose a procedure by a doctor in Texas with a price tag of $60,000.

“They have to do what they call a remodel, so they go from ear to ear and basically take everything out and remodel it and it’ll move as her brain grows,” said Fisher.

The family knew they were going to need some help raising money for Aspen’s surgery, so they began fundraising just a few weeks ago.

Fisher says the amount of support she has seen the past few weeks is unbelievable.

“I can’t even explain it, its overwhelming how many people we don’t know,” said Fisher. “People are dropping by donations, people giving on GoFundMe, Venmo, mailing checks here, all of that, its been greatly appreciated.”

She says the family has raised raised about $25,000 in three weeks.

Though they have ways to go, Fisher says she can’t wait to tell her daughter how the community stepped up to help her.

“I like to say that she is stitched together in love from the community, because it will all be stitched back up but the community did that,” said Fisher.

The bake sale will continue on Monday from 9-5 at Midwest Float located at 2120 SW Brandywine Ln #110, Topeka, KS 66614.

You can follow Aspen’s journey here.

GFM: https://gofund.me/f7e902fc

Venmo: Aspens-Allies *Preferred

Cashapp: AspensAllies

Cash/Check: 2120 SW Brandywine Ln Ste 120 Topeka, KS 66614 c/o Aspen Campbell

