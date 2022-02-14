Advertisement

Topeka family raises over $10,000 for daughter’s surgery through bake sale

Aspen Campbell
Aspen Campbell(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aspen Campbell’s family says the community bake sale was a huge success, making more than $10,000 in just three days.

Aspen Campbell was born with a cranial birth defect that could cause serious complications if left untreated.

Over the past few weeks, her family has held different fundraisers throughout the community.

Their goal is to raise $60,000 by June to pay for Aspen’s cranial vault remodel surgery.

Her mom says the support they’ve seen from the community so far is overwhelming.

“I’m ecstatic, I cant even put it into words,” said Chelsea Fisher, Aspen’s mom. “I’m so grateful that you guys aired it last night, we were able to clean house,” she said. “We had a lot of stuff we weren’t sure what we were going to do with so, we extended it another day and we sold out.” “People have been so supportive coming in bringing donations, hugs, prayers, and all of that, it means the world to us.”

Fisher says the family plans to have more fundraisers in the future.

You can follow Aspen’s journey here.

GFM: https://gofund.me/f7e902fc

Venmo: Aspens-Allies *Preferred

Cashapp: AspensAllies

Cash/Check: 2120 SW Brandywine Ln Ste 120 Topeka, KS 66614 c/o Aspen Campbell

