Riley County police investigate fraudulent use of credit cards for bail bonds in Florida

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were investigating a report of the fraudulent use of a 65-year-old woman’s credit cards to pay for nearly $5,000 in bail bonds in Florida.

According to police reports, officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card around 9:03 a.m. Saturday in Riley County.

Police reports indicated that an unknown person used two of the woman’s credit cards for bail bonds in Florida.

The estimated loss in this case is approximately $4,982.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

