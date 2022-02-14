Riley Co. police need the public’s help locating two men involved in a Saturday shooting, up to $1,000 cash reward

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department says it needs help locating two males involved in a Saturday shooting.

Riley Co. officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 3300 block of Valleydale Dr. outside Manhattan on February 12, 2022, around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found indications of gunshots exchanged between two males: 36-and 37-year-old during an isolated incident.

Riley Co. says the suspects were not present when officers arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been at this time.

Riley Co. says there is no perceived threat to the public regarding this incident.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at(785) 539-7777.

Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.