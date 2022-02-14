Advertisement

Riley Co. police need the public’s help locating two men involved in a Saturday shooting, up to $1,000 cash reward

The Riley County Police Department says it needs help locating two males involved in a Saturday...
The Riley County Police Department says it needs help locating two males involved in a Saturday shooting.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department says it needs help locating two males involved in a Saturday shooting.

Riley Co. officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 3300 block of Valleydale Dr. outside Manhattan on February 12, 2022, around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found indications of gunshots exchanged between two males: 36-and 37-year-old during an isolated incident.

Riley Co. says the suspects were not present when officers arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been at this time.

Riley Co. says there is no perceived threat to the public regarding this incident.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at(785) 539-7777.

Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year old male faces charges following South Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender
Derby High School in Derby, Kansas
Kansas principal told to apologize over showing film about white privilege
Tishara Moran (left) Todge Anderson (center) Latrelle Praylow (right)
Man convicted for 2020 shooting homicide after accomplices testify against him
A man walks with his dog in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12,...
Federal agencies throw lifeline evacuation assistance programs to Americans in Ukraine

Latest News

Axe and Ale held their grand opening on July 31.
Axe and Ale is focusing on singles this Valentine’s Day
No survivors were found after a plane crashed and caught fire Sunday morning at the Johnson...
No survivors after small plane crashes near Olathe airport
An investigation into an officer-involved shooting continued Thursday in Jonesboro.
KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth
art of SW Jordan will be closed starting Monday, February 14.
Construction work on Jordan Rd. to start this week