Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the couple’s office said Monday.

Clarence House said Camilla was self-isolating. Charles has been isolating since he tested positive on Thursday, but Camilla had continued with public engagements while taking daily tests.

Both Charles, 73, and 74-year-old Camilla are triple-vaccinated.

Charles, who is heir to the British throne, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Charles is believed to have met with his mother Queen Elizabeth II early last week when both were at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace hasn’t said whether the 95-year-old queen has tested positive, though it said last week she wasn’t displaying symptoms.

The queen, who reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

The announcement was a major vote of confidence in Camilla, who married Charles in 2005 and was initially shunned by fans of his late first wife, Princess Diana.

The British public has since warmed to her down-to-earth style and sense of humor. Camilla has taken on roles at more than 100 charities, focusing on a wide range of issues including promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and helping the elderly.

