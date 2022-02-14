Police ask for help in search for missing Kingman man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kingman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man reported missing from his home in Kingman. Police said Mr. Robert “Bob” Wedgewood left his home at about 10:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 and was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt that says “Grandpa” on the front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police said Wedgwood was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup with Kansas license plate 056-GEB.

“He has ties to the Kingman, Great Bend and Medicine Lodge areas but his direction of travel is unknown,” Kingman police said. “Anyone having information or contact with Bob Wedgewood is urged to contact their local law enforcement.”

