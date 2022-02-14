Monday forecast: A mild Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold weekend with highs stuck in the 30s, much warmer temperatures will return to begin the week.

The big weather story will be the strong winds this week with gusts 25-40 mph everyday except today. Today will have the least amount of wind with gusts less than 20 mph. The strong winds combined with warm temperatures will result in low relative humidity values in some areas tomorrow which will lead to a very high fire danger.

All eyes are on the storm system Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately there’s a lot of uncertainty with half of the models keeping all the precipitation mainly along and south of I-70 with other models bringing more widespread precipitation to the area. Confidence remains low on specifics on timing of when the rain on Wednesday changes over to snow Wednesday night or Thursday morning and how heavy the precipitation will be. Bottom line keep checking back the next couple days for updates.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Wednesday remains uncertain with how warm it will be. The temperatures will be impacted by rain and a cold front so don’t be surprised if there’s a wide range in temperatures. Do think it’ll still be mild though but some models have highs in the upper 40s with others back in the 60s so have kept the 8 day more of the average and in the 50s.

Any rain Wednesday changes over to a wintry mix and eventually snow Wednesday night. Snow continues into Thursday especially in the morning. It’ll be much colder and more in the upper 20s-low 30s Thursday which will lead to a cold start to Friday.

Friday morning’s temperature will depend on how much snow falls. The more snow there is, the colder it will be and likely down in the single digits. If it remains dry as some spots may not get any precipitation, it’ll only drop in the teens.

The amount of snow will also impact how quickly temperatures will recover Friday through the weekend. While a warming trend will occur, if there is more snow it’ll be cooler each day than what the 8 day indicates.

Taking Action:

Gusts 25-40 mph are likely Tuesday through Friday with tomorrow being the windiest however Thursday has the potential to have gusts 35-40 mph as well IF the storm system tracks more north.

Fire danger threat tomorrow, outdoor burning not recommended.

Precipitation Wednesday through Thursday will need fine-tuning based on the track. Right now it’s not a guarantee everyone gets precipitation with highest chance for precipitation along and south of I-70. The hope is for more consistency in the models by tomorrow morning where we’ll have a preliminary forecast with more details. Even if we do you have to keep checking back through Thursday morning for updates because changes to the forecast will likely occur.

Be ready for the possibility of hazardous roads Wednesday night through Friday morning. How bad they’ll be and how widespread the impacts will be remain low.



