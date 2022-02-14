Missouri man dies Saturday in fiery crash in Johnson County

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has died following a fiery crash Saturday morning in Johnson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday off southbound Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Honda Pilot was traveling from southbound I-35 to southbound US-69 highway when it left the ramp to the right, went down an embankment, crossed Marshall Drive and entered a grassy area. The vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire.

The driver, Woo Suk Lee, 76, of Independence, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol’s crash log said it wasn’t known if Lee, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

