Man injured in car-pedestrian collision Sunday night in Salina

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured Sunday night when he was hit by a car in Salina, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:32 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Schilling Road, on the south side of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Kia Soul was westbound on Schilling when it struck a pedestrian who entered the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Garett A. Heft, 46, of Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia, Megan L. Ellison, 34, of Salina, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Ellision was wearing her seat belt.

