Man, boy die in rollover crash Friday night in Russell County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and a boy died after a rollover crash Friday night in Russell County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:29 p.m. Friday on 179th Street, just north of the Russell-Barton county line. The location was about 15 miles southwest of the city of Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Toyota 4Runner sport utility vehicle was southbound on 179th Street when it entered the west ditch, traveled across a field entrance and became airborne. The Toyota then rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof facing east.

Both occupants in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as the driver, George C. Gier, 40, of Russell, and a passenger, Cooper Gier, 10, of Russell.

The patrol said neither of the Toyota’s occupants was wearing a seat belt.

