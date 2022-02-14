Advertisement

KU’s Wilson earns first Big 12 Player of the Week honor

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson drives to the basket ahead of Texas forward Christian Bishop (32)...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson drives to the basket ahead of Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU guard Jalen Wilson earned his first Big 12 Player of the Week honor Monday.

It’s the redshirt sophomore’s second career Big 12 weekly honor; he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Feb. 15, 2021.

Wilson averaged 20 points (63.6% FG) and 10 boards in last week’s overtime loss to Texas and win over Oklahoma.

No. 6 Kansas returns to action Monday night hosting Oklahoma State.

