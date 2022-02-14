KU’s Wilson earns first Big 12 Player of the Week honor
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU guard Jalen Wilson earned his first Big 12 Player of the Week honor Monday.
It’s the redshirt sophomore’s second career Big 12 weekly honor; he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Feb. 15, 2021.
Wilson averaged 20 points (63.6% FG) and 10 boards in last week’s overtime loss to Texas and win over Oklahoma.
No. 6 Kansas returns to action Monday night hosting Oklahoma State.
