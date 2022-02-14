K-State’s Thompson aims to represent Powercat logo in the NFL

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - From the Little Apple.

“When I think about K state, when I look at that Powercat, man, it’s, it’s me,” Skylar Thompson, former Kansas State quarterback, said. “It truly is part of me.”

To NFL hopeful.

“I just wanna prove that I can play at this level and I feel like that’s already been done.” Thompson said.

Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is preparing to accomplish a dream: to play in the NFL.

“Ever since I was a little kid and knew what a football was, I wanted to play in NFL,” Thompson said. “That’s always been the top goal.”

“It kind of feels like I’m living a dream, to be honest. There’s been times where I kind of have to pinch myself. Like, wow, I’m really doing this. I’m really here and I have an opportunity to do it.”

Thompson feels playing for the ‘Cats has him ready to play on Sundays.

“We have a complex offense at K-State,” Thompson said. “It’s a true pro-style system that, as far as verbiage and responsibilities of the quarterback position, is very similar to the NFL.”

The Wildcat QB earned another opportunity to show he belongs with an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I was kind of shell shocked. I was like, I can’t can’t believe this,” Thompson said. “Getting the opportunity to obviously go there and showcase what I can do and get in front of scouts and coaches and continue to showcase what I can do is obviously a great opportunity for me.”

Wherever life takes him next, Thompson carries the Powercat logo.

“I’m the one out here performing and doing everything, but I’m doing it with a power cat on my chest and in my heart,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if it wasn’t for K-State. I’m so grateful for my experience there and, and being at K-State Wildcat and it’s awesome. I’m looking forward to representing them for the rest of my life and hopefully in the NFL as well.”

