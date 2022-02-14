Advertisement

Infant dead following weekend house fire in Shawnee

An infant has died following a house fire early Sunday morning in Shawnee, in Johnson County Kansas.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) - An infant has died following a house fire early Sunday morning in Shawnee, in Johnson County, Kansas.

Crews arrived at the scene of a fully-engulfed house fire at around 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of W. 69th Terrace.

The infant was found dead inside the home, according to the Shawnee Fire Department.

The Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District 2 assisted crews with the fire.

No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year-old male faces charges following S. Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Olathe airport
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender
Riley Co. Police search for two men who fired shots at each other
Former Bengals Player, David Verser
Former Bengals, KU football player shares thoughts on Super Bowl

Latest News

Fire kills infant in Shawnee, KS
(Video Only) Fire kills infant in Shawnee, KS
Kansas Redistricting Map
Democrats sue to overturn new Kansas congressional districts
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport
16th & Clay Fire
(From Facebook Live) Major house fire in central Topeka