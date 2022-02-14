Infant dead following weekend house fire in Shawnee
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) - An infant has died following a house fire early Sunday morning in Shawnee, in Johnson County, Kansas.
Crews arrived at the scene of a fully-engulfed house fire at around 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of W. 69th Terrace.
The infant was found dead inside the home, according to the Shawnee Fire Department.
The Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District 2 assisted crews with the fire.
No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
