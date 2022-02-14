Infant dead following weekend house fire in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) - An infant has died following a house fire early Sunday morning in Shawnee, in Johnson County, Kansas.

Crews arrived at the scene of a fully-engulfed house fire at around 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of W. 69th Terrace.

The infant was found dead inside the home, according to the Shawnee Fire Department.

The Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District 2 assisted crews with the fire.

No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.