Advertisement

Gas prices up nationally, holding nearly steady this week in Kansas

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Monday was $3.16 per gallon, up 1 cent from...
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Monday was $3.16 per gallon, up 1 cent from the $3.15 per gallon of a week ago, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices aren’t going down in Kansas, but at least they haven’t gone up much the past week.

AAA on Monday morning says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $3.16 a gallon. That’s up just a penny from the $3.15 of a week ago. Monday’s prices were up 18 cents from the $2.96 per gallon of a month ago. A year ago, the average price for unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.31.

Nationwide, gas prices rose slightly more over the past week than they did in Kansas. On Monday, AAA says, the national average was $3.48 per gallon, up four cents over a week ago and 18 cents over a month ago.

A year ago, the national average for a gallon of unleaded was $2.50 per gallon, AAA says.

GasBuddy.com said gas prices Monday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.93 to $3.19 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year old male faces charges following South Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Olathe airport
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender
Riley Co. Police search for two men who fired shots at each other
Former Bengals Player, David Verser
Former Bengals, KU football player shares thoughts on Super Bowl

Latest News

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze early Saturday in Atchison, according to KAIR...
Firefighter injured while battling blaze Saturday in Atchison
A 76-year-old Independence, Mo., man has died following a fiery crash Saturday morning in...
Missouri man dies Saturday in fiery crash in Johnson County
As COVID-19 numbers drop in Lyon County, influenza cases in the area haven’t risen markedly so...
As COVID-19 numbers drop, flu numbers remain low this winter in Lyon County
Pedestrian Graphic
Man injured in car-pedestrian collision Sunday night in Salina