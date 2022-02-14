Gas prices up nationally, holding nearly steady this week in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices aren’t going down in Kansas, but at least they haven’t gone up much the past week.

AAA on Monday morning says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $3.16 a gallon. That’s up just a penny from the $3.15 of a week ago. Monday’s prices were up 18 cents from the $2.96 per gallon of a month ago. A year ago, the average price for unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.31.

Nationwide, gas prices rose slightly more over the past week than they did in Kansas. On Monday, AAA says, the national average was $3.48 per gallon, up four cents over a week ago and 18 cents over a month ago.

A year ago, the national average for a gallon of unleaded was $2.50 per gallon, AAA says.

GasBuddy.com said gas prices Monday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.93 to $3.19 per gallon.

