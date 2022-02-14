Firefighter injured while battling blaze Saturday in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A firefighter was injured early Saturday while battling a blaze that heavily damaged an Atchison home.

KAIR Radio said crews responded around 12:50 a.m. Saturday to a report of a fire at a home at 927 Mound St. in Atchison.

Initial reports indicated flames and black smoke were present inside the residence.

Atchison Fire Chief Pat Weishaar said that when crews arrived, they found the rear of the house was fully involved in flames.

He said crews entered the house to battle the flames when one of the firefighters sustained an injury.

KAIR reports that the injured firefighter was treated at the scene by Atchison County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The firefighter then was transported to Amberwell Hospital in Atchison. The firefighter was treated, then released, at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Weishaar said, a resident of the home was able to escape safely and received assistance from the Atchison Salvation Army, which also responded to the scene.

A family pet was rescued by firefighters and was treated by EMS. There was no immediate word on the pet’s condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

