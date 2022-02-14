ESU’s Buchanan named MIAA Player of the Week for sixth time
Emporia State rolled past No. 2 Northwest Missouri on Tuesday before beating Lincoln by 19 on Saturday.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA weekly honors continue to roll in for the nation’s leading scorer.
Emporia State senior guard Tray Buchanan is the MIAA Player of the Week for the second-straight week and the school-record sixth time this season.
Buchanan averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 boards and 2 steals last week as the Hornets went 2-0 — including a win over the highest-ranked opponent in school history.
“I knew this was a big game coming in,” Buchanan said after the win over Northwest. “I was pretty comfortable out there knowing the scout, knowing what we had to do defensively. We’re pretty confident on the offensive end knowing we can get the shots we want to get. It was just a mindset of playing defense for 40 minutes and I think we executed that.”
The Hornets will rematch the Bearcats Thursday in Maryville.
