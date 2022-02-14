Crews responding to another report of fire at vacant Topeka house
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding Monday morning to another report of a house fire in central Topeka.
The fire was reported around 8:42 a.m. Monday at S.W. 16th and Clay.
Initial reports indicated the house was fully involved in flames
Several other fires have been reported at the residence in recent months.
Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.