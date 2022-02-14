Crews responding to another report of fire at vacant Topeka house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding Monday morning to another report of a house fire in central Topeka.

The fire was reported around 8:42 a.m. Monday at S.W. 16th and Clay.

Initial reports indicated the house was fully involved in flames

Several other fires have been reported at the residence in recent months.

