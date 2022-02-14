Advertisement

Crews responding to another report of fire at vacant Topeka house

Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.(Topeka Fire Department)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding Monday morning to another report of a house fire in central Topeka.

Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Monday, February 14, 2022

The fire was reported around 8:42 a.m. Monday at S.W. 16th and Clay.

Initial reports indicated the house was fully involved in flames

Several other fires have been reported at the residence in recent months.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

