As COVID-19 numbers drop, flu numbers remain low this winter in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While COVID-19 numbers are dropping quickly in Lyon County, influenza numbers in the area haven’t risen markedly so far this winter.

Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern tells KVOE Radio that flu numbers remain low in the area.

While cases are up over last year, when the flu was virtually nonexistent, the numbers are stiill lower than normal, Millbern said.

The number of flu cases is noticeably lower than the 2019 flu season, she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted low flu activity so far this winter across Kansas, KVOE reports.

Health officials attributed the reduction in flu cases last year to the use of COVID-19 prevention policies, including mask-usage and social-distancing.

KVOE says flu season typically peaks in February before cases begin to lessen.

The next Lyon County COVID-19 caseload report is expected to be released Monday afternoon.

KVOE reports that Lyon County stood at 9,929 COVID-19 cases in last week’s reports. KVOE said 198 new cases were announced in last week’s reports.

