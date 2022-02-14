COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Covid-19 deaths remain high even as Omicron cases continue to fall off. The CDC’s tracker shows deaths have held steady since late January. The seven-day moving average is around 2,200 deaths daily.

Deaths continue to impact Kansas families, and one Wichita family is working to fulfill their loved one’s final wish after dying from Covid.

Damon Benavente died earlier in February after being hospitalized in early December with covid-19. His family has he was a proud grandfather. Charlene Koepke, his daughter, said her dad was caring, giving, and the rock of the family.

Koepke said, “We didn’t even ask him to babysit; he’s like, hey, I’m coming to take the grandkids. The main guy that we loved and was very attentive to us is no longer there. It’s not a simple phone call ‘hey dad, I miss you. can I come see you?’ I can’t get that no more.”

Their entire family contracted COVID-19, and Charlene said the virus hit her father worst of all.

He said, “He’d work back up. Get somewhat, not stable, but to where they think he has a fighting chance and then he would shot all the way back down again. It was such an up and down roller coaster. "

While many in the family were vaccinated, she says her father wasn’t because of underlying health issues.

“Our whole family had it. And to us, at first, yeah, it feels like a sinus infection, but what it permanently does to you is it destroys people. It destroys lives. He was on ventilators. He was on bypass. He was on dialysis. They tried, they physically tried everything,” said Koepke.

Damon died on February 2nd at the age of 53. Charlene says they want to give her father the funeral he desired, but they would need $15,000 to cover the cost.

Koepke said, “He pre-bought services and things like that, and that’s what he wanted. We’re just trying to do anything for his last dying wish to be. to do whatever we can do to get at least what he wanted.”

If you would like to donate to help the family raise funds for the funeral, click here.

Koepke said, “Last, basically wish is just to be able to be put to rest and people are wanting to help and it amazing that there are people out there like that.”

Charlene said honoring her dad’s wish is their family’s way of showing him how much they love him.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.