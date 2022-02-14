Advertisement

Atchison man in custody for possession of drugs following traffic stop

By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., KS (WIBW) – An Atchison man is in custody for being in possession of drugs following a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, on February 12th at 8:41 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

Osage Co. says during the stop, illegal narcotics were located.

The driver of the vehicle, Demarcus M. Richards, 25, of Atchison, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

