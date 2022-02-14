Assistant prosecutor named new judge for Shawnee Co. District Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka attorney will move from the prosecutor’s table to the judge’s bench.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday she’s appointed Shawnee Co. deputy district attorney Jessica Heinen to fill a vacancy in Shawnee County’s 3rd Judicial District Court. Heinen fills the slot left open by former Chief Judge Richard Anderson’s retirement.

“I am confident Jessica will be an impartial and courteous judge to anyone who appears before her due to her strong reputation of showing empathy and respect,” Kelly said. “That reputation, along with her trial experience, prove she will be a great asset to our judicial system from the bench.”

In her current role, Heinen has prosecuted misdemeanor and felony cases, and has supervised the juvenile division.

“It is vital that a judge serves the community with integrity and fairness,” Heinen said. “I have spent my legal career in public service, and I am honored to continue that service as a judge for the 3rd Judicial District.”

Heinen previously served as a staff attorney for the Kansas Securities Commissioner and assistant city attorney for the City of Topeka. She was born and raised in Seneca, and earned her law degree from the University of Kansas.

In a news release, the Governor’s office said Heinen is a member of the Topeka Bar Association, the Kansas County & District Attorneys Association, the Women Attorneys Association of Topeka, and the Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board, where she has served as co-vice chair since 2021.

A nominating commission forwarded three names for the Governor to consider. Jessica Domme and Todd Thornburg were the other finalists.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.