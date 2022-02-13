Advertisement

Topeka City Council decides where ARPA funds will go to

Topeka City Council ARPA fund discussion
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council discussed where funds from ARPA (American Rescue Plan) will be going.

35.6 million dollars for CIP (Capital Improvement Projects) and the remaining 10 million will go to social services.

The 35 million could go to projects such as broadband, water and sewer, and other specific projects throughout the community.

“We will be applying for water sewer lines in the Hi-Crest area, broadband will be applying for additional devices through the Shawnee County Broadband that we have going,” said Bill Cochran.

The council members negotiated heavily to increase funds for social services after Tuesday’s meeting where they heard from the public.

“By having a hearing only to give people a chance to tell us and give us documents which they did, their remarks and their documents were exactly what we wanted so we understood better what the needs were and the documentation about that particular need,” said council member, Karen Hiller.

Hiller says with the council’s decision, everyone will benefit from the funds.

“Our infrastructure is a top priority in the city and then saving money by how we handle this money is a strategic investment that benefits everyone,” Hiller said.

