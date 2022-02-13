Advertisement

Sunday night forecast: Warming up just in time for Valentine’s Day

60s and high fire danger on Tuesday
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 30s were common across Northeast Kansas today with a few 40s sprinkled in in Central Kansas. Expect mid 20s for tonight with winds becoming east for Monday afternoon. Valentine’s Day will be much nicer in the low 50s under sunny skies. We break 60º on Tuesday with strong south winds at 15 to 25 mph creating hazardous fire conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds becoming S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

For those attending Super Bowl watch parties this evening, be prepared for cold temperatures. After sunset we should drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Winds will be calm. We start things off right this week with highs reaching the low 50s Monday under sunny skies and east winds at 5 to 10 mph. We stay comfortable for February Monday evening with temperatures being around 40º near sunset and dropping to near 30º Monday night.

We climb even higher on Tuesday reaching the low to mid 60s in the afternoon under sunny skies. Wind son Tuesday will be a problem and will cause hazardous fire conditions so please avoid outdoor burning and be careful while on the roadways... You may need to grip the steering wheel. Winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

The latest data has moved the rain chance for Wednesday afternoon a bit farther north and west of where it was this morning. This is good news for Central Kansas, although they will still be on the fringes of where the rain develops. Rain is likely to develop in the early afternoon on Wednesday along a cold front. The rain will gradually transition to snow after nightfall with a few inches of snowfall still possible, especially in southeast Kansas as it stands now. We will continue to update the track and intensity in the coming days.

Nice next two days before a brief cool down
Nice next two days before a brief cool down(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Enjoy Valentine’s Day Monday and Tuesday with nice weather both days. Expect windy and hazardous fire conditions on Tuesday.
  2. The storm system for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning has shifted back slightly which means there is a better chance for rain/snow in Central Kansas than before, but the best chances remain in East and Southeast Kansas. This system continues to change and will be updated daily.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year old male faces charges following South Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender
Derby High School in Derby, Kansas
Kansas principal told to apologize over showing film about white privilege
Tishara Moran (left) Todge Anderson (center) Latrelle Praylow (right)
Man convicted for 2020 shooting homicide after accomplices testify against him
A man walks with his dog in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12,...
Federal agencies throw lifeline evacuation assistance programs to Americans in Ukraine

Latest News

Sunday morning forecast
Today
Sunday forecast: Similar to yesterday with a warm up on its way
Saturday night forecast
Saturday evening forecast - Cold then becoming warm with a rain chance on Wednesday