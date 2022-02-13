Sunday night forecast: Warming up just in time for Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 30s were common across Northeast Kansas today with a few 40s sprinkled in in Central Kansas. Expect mid 20s for tonight with winds becoming east for Monday afternoon. Valentine’s Day will be much nicer in the low 50s under sunny skies. We break 60º on Tuesday with strong south winds at 15 to 25 mph creating hazardous fire conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds becoming S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

For those attending Super Bowl watch parties this evening, be prepared for cold temperatures. After sunset we should drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Winds will be calm. We start things off right this week with highs reaching the low 50s Monday under sunny skies and east winds at 5 to 10 mph. We stay comfortable for February Monday evening with temperatures being around 40º near sunset and dropping to near 30º Monday night.

We climb even higher on Tuesday reaching the low to mid 60s in the afternoon under sunny skies. Wind son Tuesday will be a problem and will cause hazardous fire conditions so please avoid outdoor burning and be careful while on the roadways... You may need to grip the steering wheel. Winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

The latest data has moved the rain chance for Wednesday afternoon a bit farther north and west of where it was this morning. This is good news for Central Kansas, although they will still be on the fringes of where the rain develops. Rain is likely to develop in the early afternoon on Wednesday along a cold front. The rain will gradually transition to snow after nightfall with a few inches of snowfall still possible, especially in southeast Kansas as it stands now. We will continue to update the track and intensity in the coming days.

Nice next two days before a brief cool down (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Monday and Tuesday with nice weather both days. Expect windy and hazardous fire conditions on Tuesday. The storm system for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning has shifted back slightly which means there is a better chance for rain/snow in Central Kansas than before, but the best chances remain in East and Southeast Kansas. This system continues to change and will be updated daily.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.