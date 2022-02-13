Sunday forecast: Similar to yesterday with a warm up on its way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front came through last night and will keep our temperatures in the 30s in the east and low 40s towards Central Kansas today. Winds will be breezy this morning at 10 to 20 mph before calming down this afternoon. Sunny skies are expected for today and through the start of the week as we are expecting to see 50s and 60s Monday through Wednesday before cooling down and seeing a slight rain chance Wednesday afternoon in eastern Kansas.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 30s in the east and low 40s in the west. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds becoming S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

After a chilly weekend, we do warm up once again. 50s will be widespread on Valentine’s Day under sunny skies. During the evening temperatures should gradually drop to near 40º around sunset and then lower to near 30º for our overnight low temperature. Everyone will break 60º on Tuesday with many climbing near 65º in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be nice, but windy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. This will provide for high fire danger Tuesday afternoon. Our pattern begins to change by Tuesday night with clouds moving in to the area.

Wednesday morning begins warm and cloudy and then we cool down quickly with a cold front and some rain showers in the afternoon. It is becoming more likely that Central and North-Central Kansas will see very little much needed moisture and perhaps nothing at all as the trend has been shifting the moisture south and east. Scattered rain in the east should begin in the afternoon and then make a transition to snow by Wednesday night. Snowfall totals have dropped off since yesterday, but an inch or two is still possible.

Warming for Valentine's and Tuesday then briefly cooling down again. (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Monday and Tuesday with nice weather both days. Expect windy and hazardous fire conditions on Tuesday. The storm system for Wednesday and Wednesday night continues to change. The latest model data has shifted the rain and snow to East Kansas leaving very little precipitation for Central and North-Central Kansas. Moisture amounts could be as high as 0.75″ in the east. We will continue to update our forecast as needed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.