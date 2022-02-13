Advertisement

‘Struck by Cupid’ animals available for reduced fees at T. Russell Reitz shelter in MHK

T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter 'Struck by Cupid' Adoption Special(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The staff at Manhattan’s T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter have been ‘Struck by Cupid’ and are hoping to find new loving homes for animals this month.

During the month of February all adoption fees have been reduced to help these animals find their ‘fur’-ever homes.

Cats, kittens, dogs and puppies are all available for adoption and the animals would love a chance to see if they can find their special person.

There’s even a bunny and a guinea pig who are willing to take a chance on love, and find that special someone.

“We had some other shelters kind of reach out to us and decided to help them out and pull some animals. We’ve taken from Finney County, which is about four hours away, Emporia and then recently Hutchinson gave us some animals as well. So we figure what better way to help kind of boost some adoptions and get them out than adoption specials.” T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, Kennel Tech 1 and Social Media Coordinator, Carrigan Johns says.

You can find a list of animals available for adoption through the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter on PetFinder.com.

