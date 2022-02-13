Advertisement

KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth

By Danielle Martin
Feb. 13, 2022
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot and critically wounded a stabbing suspect in Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigative assistance on Sunday, Feb. 13 at around 7:15 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

According to KBI, just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, a female subject called 911 to report that a male acquaintance was near 4th St. and Miami St. in Leavenworth, and was armed with a handgun.

KBI said preliminary information indicates that officers from the Leavenworth Police Department, the Lansing Police Department, and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

When authorities arrived, they located an armed male subject standing in the middle of the street at the intersection of 5th St. and Seneca St. Authorities blocked traffic and began to negotiate with the man, who was later identified as Donald Barden Jr., 31, of Leavenworth.

KBI said from a distance, they attempted to convince him to drop his gun. During the incident, Barden ignored commands, waved his gun around, and made suicidal statements.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Barden ran toward officers while pointing his gun in their direction. KBI said one officer from the Leavenworth Police Department and one officer from the Lansing Police Department fired rounds toward Barden, striking him. At the same time, another officer from the Leavenworth Police Department fired bean bag rounds at Barden.

KBI said officers then rendered aid to Barden. EMS, who had been waiting nearby during the incident, responded and took over life-saving measures. EMS transported Barden to the KU Medical Center where he is currently in critical, but stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Leavenworth County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

