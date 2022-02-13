Advertisement

Kansas takes down rival Kansas State 63-51 in the Sunflower Showdown

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas outscored by 12 points in the final 5 minutes of the game to beat Kansas State 63-51 in the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have won 5 straight games.

The Jayhawks were led by Zakiyah Franklin with 16 points. Two KU players put up double-doubles. Holly Kersgieter logged 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also scored her 1,000th career point in the win. Taiyanna Jackson scored 10 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.

Kansas State struggled to shoot the ball. The team connected on only one of 22 three point attempts. The team had a difficult time breaking through the Jayhawks defense as a whole, shooting about 33% from the floor.

Ayoka Lee led the ‘Cats with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Serena Sundell also put up double-digits, scoring 10 points.

Kansas (17-5, 8-4 in Big 12) returns home to face West Virginia Tuesday, Feb. 15. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Kansas State (17-8, 7-6 in Big 12) has a week off before returning home against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

