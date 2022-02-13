Former Bengals, KU football player shares thoughts on Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Sunday’s big game, a former Bengals player spoke about his own Super Bowl experience and his hopes for the game.

David Verser was born and raised in Kansas City, played college football at the University of Kansas, and in 1981, he was a first round draft pick for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Coming out of school rookie year and you get to go to the super bowl what more could you ask for?” said Verser.

Verser says playing in a ‘Super Bowl’ is an experience unlike any other and it’s one he will always cherish.

“The super bowl experience is tough, it’s a lot of pressure and it builds and builds throughout the week,” said Verser. It’s a highly pressured game so you cannot make any mistakes.”

As a fan, Verser’s heart may be with the Chiefs, but he always keeps an eye on the Bengals.

He says this season has been one to remember.

“It’s unbelievable, I couldn’t believe they were pulling out and winning those games,” said Verser. “I grew up here so I’m a Chiefs fan right out of the bat so when they play the chiefs a second time, I’m thinking ‘the chiefs are going to get them’ but they pulled it out again.”

As Sunday’s big game approaches Verser has a word of advice for the Bengals, from one ‘Super Bowl’ player to another.

“If you can’t give a hundred percent for the few times you’re out on the field, you’re in the wrong game, cause this is your chance to make history, get out there and do it.”

Verser says if the Bengals win, he hopes for some kind of alumni celebration and if there is, he’ll definitely be in attendance.

