Construction work on Jordan Rd. to start this week

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAKARUSA Kan. (WIBW) - Part of SW Jordan will be closed starting Monday, February 14.

A memo from Shawnee Co. reports starting Monday at 8:00 am, Public Works will close SW Jordan Rd. between SW 97th and SW 93rd Streets.

During the closure, crews will work on the bridge between 9th and 9646 SW Jordan to maintain the durability of the bridge.

The project is expected to last about four weeks weather depending.

No detour will be provided.

