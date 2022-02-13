Advertisement

Axe and Ale is focusing on singles this Valentine’s Day

Axe and Ale held their grand opening on July 31.(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Axe and Ale on 6th Avenue is catering to the needs of everyone this Valentine’s Day, even those who are single!

“We are doing something called “Axe the Ex”, this is the first time we have ever done it, we are hoping it’s a success and we can do it again next year, the holiday caters to couples and we wanted to make sure that we focus on the single people,” said general manager, Chelsea Huston.

She says no one should be left behind on any holiday--

“It’s one of those holidays that the single people are feeling left out. We just want to make sure that they are still able to celebrate and have fun even with a group of friends or even coming out here by themselves, it really doesn’t matter.”

And what better gift is there than ax-ing out all the stress on Valentine’s Day.

“Just the thought of the axe sinking into the wood is so relieving and whether it’s just to come and have fun or to relieve some frustrations and stress, it really does that. We offer 90-minute sessions and that 90 minutes is just spent having a good time,” she said.

Instead of receiving flowers and chocolate, Axe and Ale has wine slushies, popcorn, and a bar available for customers--

“We hope that they come out with some friends and that they leave feeling less stressed and just walking away having had a great time,”

You can make a reservation here or you can just simply show up on Valentine’s Day.

