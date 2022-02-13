15th Community Fair promotes northeast KS non-profit organizations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Non-profit organizations from across Northeast Kansas had the opportunity to share their missions with the community on Saturday.
For the 15th year, the Manhattan Town Center hosted a Community Fair with more than 25 organizations participating.
Organization included youth activities, family health and wellness, along with veteran service organizations.
Representatives from the organizations answered questions from community members and provided more information about their organization.
“I’m basically trying to raise more awareness that our program is here and we would love to have more girls from the community join troops.” Girls Scout Service Unit 704 Manager, Sarah Odem says.
“We want to promote across the state that foster care parents are needed as well as other ways for parents or other individuals, groups, organizations to get involved with foster care.” St. Francis Ministries Foster Care Homes Engagement Recruiter Ally Webb says.
Non-profit organizations who attended Saturday’s Community Fair include:
- Manhattan Area Technical College
- St. Francis Ministries Foster Care
- City of MHK Storm Water Dept
- Bikers Against Child Abuse Native Stone Chapter
- THRIVE!
- Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice
- Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp
- Konza Prairie Community Health Center
- Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan
- City of MHK Community Development:
- Konza District Boy Scouts of America
- Flint Hills Community Clinic
- Royal Family Kids of Manhatttan
- Girl Scouts Support Unit 704
- Sunset Composite Mountain Bike Team
