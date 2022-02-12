University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Osgood-Schlatter disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weeks University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus health tip of the week covers Osgood-Schlatter disease.

“Osgood Schlatter’s disease is pain kind of at the attachment site of the patellar tendon,” Lindsey Winterscheidt, a Physician Assistant with Orthopedics, said. “Which is the tendon that kind of runs from the bottom of the knee cap to the top of the tibia and there’s a growth plate plate there where it attaches.”

“And usually, it is going to cause pain or problems in patients going through a period of rapid growth. So we’ll say the adolescent patient. It typically will cause pain with running and jumping activities, but not always. So, it’s not always one sided.”

“Sometimes we’ll see it on both sides of the knee. But, it can be pretty painful and limiting to people that have it. Treatment for it is pretty self limiting. First of all, you’re not typically going to do too much damage to yourself, but we do say let pain be the guide.”

“But, it’s appropriate to try anti inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen, Aleve, maybe an Naproxen. Then ice application. 20 minutes on after the offending activity. Stretching exercises are also encouraged. Just to work with trying to prevent it from reoccurring.”

Another typical side effect of Osgood-Schlatter’s disease is a slight bump at the bottom of the knee.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.