Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel offers Valentine’s Day pictures with four-legged lovers

Two pets pose for a picture at Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel captures lovely moments on camera at their pooch smooch booth for Valentine’s Day coming up.

“We thought well where can they go to really get a wonderful picture, get a wonderful experience, get some free pup cups and some free treats from hill’s pet nutrition and have a fabulous few minutes with their pet here at tender loving care pet nursing hotel,” said Founder and CEO Leslie Fleuranges.

Around 20 people signed up to get their dogs picture taken by the staff. Fleuranges said people signing up shows people appreciating their efforts to care for their animals.

It helped with it being free, but tips were welcomed for the workers coming in.

“Our customers have enough to spend their money on, especially in these times of inflation, trying to go to dinner and buy candy and everything so we wanted to make it as easy and as simple as possible for people to come out and celebrate their pets.”

Overall, the first valentine’s picture day was a “paws-itive” one.

“Today was a perfect day for people to pay tribute to their pets. I mean, pets provide unconditional love.”

Fleuranges said they’re looking to have a Saint Patrick’s Day promotion with beer for dogs and they’ll take their pictures for free.

