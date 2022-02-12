Saturday night forecast: Cool down continues through Sunday before warming up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was noticeably colder than this past week has been and tomorrow will be fairly similar to today, perhaps a bit more breezy especially in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph in the morning.

A second cold front will pass through dry overnight tonight keeping our temperatures down for Sunday. Winds will be out of the north behind the front at 10 to 20 mph with gusts possibly as high as 30 mph. Winds should slow down some by the afternoon.

Valentine’s Day looks like a different story with temperatures climbing quickly to the lower 30s. Winds generally will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph with skies staying mostly sunny. We continue to warm on Tuesday where many places will break 60º and maybe make 65º Tuesday afternoon. It will be windy on Tuesday though with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. This could very well turn into a critical fire weather day.

Wednesday morning begins warm and then we cool down quickly with a cold front and some rain showers transitioning to snow in East Kansas. It is becoming more likely that Central and North-Central Kansas will see very little much needed moisture and perhaps nothing at all. Scattered rain in the east should begin in the afternoon and the rain could become heavy, which is something we haven’t seen in a long time (about 2 months). The rain will make a transition to snow by Wednesday night. Some of the snow could become heavy so a few inches are certainly possible, but recent data has indicated that it won’t be as heavy as earlier predicted. Check back for updates as new data is released several times a day.

Warming to start next week with a mid-week rain chance (WIBW)

A cold front tonight will bring no moisture to our area, but will keep our temperatures cool for Sunday. We will also be windy tomorrow before slowing things down in the afternoon. The storm system for Wednesday and Wednesday night continues to change. The latest model data has shifted the rain and snow in East Kansas leaving very little precipitation for Central and North-Central Kansas. Moisture amounts could be as high as 0.75″ in the east. We will continue to update our forecast as needed.

