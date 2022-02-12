Saturday forecast: Cold weekend with wind chills in the single digits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our nice week of constant warmer weather all came to a halt late yesterday as cold air began to drift in behind our latest cold front. This weekend will be much colder with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph in the morning.

Another cold front will blow through tonight proving more wind and more cold air while we stay dry. Temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday in the low 30s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens. Winds will be out of the north again on Sunday at 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts close to 30 mph.

We do gradually warm again to the 50s and 60s for Monday through Wednesday so the cold air doesn’t last long, just the weekend. We are continuing to track a storm system for this coming Wednesday into Thursday that could throw everything but the kitchen sink in our direction.

We begin on Wednesday afternoon with a chance for rain and even a the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. The rain at times could also become heavy, which is something we haven’t seen in a long time (about 2 months ago). The rain will make a transition to snow on Wednesday night. Some of the snow could become heavy so a few inches are certainly possible. However, the latest data is trending east with the moisture so Central Kansas may miss out on the rain and snow. For reference, it has been over 100 days since places in all of Central Kansas have seen at least 0.25″ of rainfall/moisture all at once.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger today, outdoor burning should be avoided. A cold front this afternoon will lead to a drop in temperatures after 2pm. Many spots could have wind chills in the 20s and 30s by 6pm. If you have plans to be out today, have layers handy. You may walk into a building with mild temperatures but walk out and it’s 10-20 degrees colder. Monitoring a storm system Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Way too early for specifics but be ready for anything including accumulating snow and ice. Be smart if you start seeing info about this storm system on social media. It is just going to be what a computer model is showing and not a true forecast. We will likely have our preliminary forecast on potential snow totals Tuesday at the earliest.

