Residents at Brewster Place make over 1,000 Valentine’s Day cards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A group of Brewster Place residents calling themselves “Cupid’s Brew Crew” are sharing the love this Valentine’s Day.

“Residents are making Valentines for Meals on Wheels. They have made over 1,000 valentines, this was purely resident-driven. We had a group of residents that really wanted to make some valentines this year, so our arts and crafts coordinator gathered everything we needed, the paper and pencils and they got to work,” said Serena Kent, with Brewster Place.

Resident Charlotte Marriott says she has made hundreds of cards over the years.

“We really enjoy this every year, making cards for the Meals on Wheels. They put them in their lunches and we have a goal each year to meet that one and we have excelled this year and we are really happy about that and we get thank you notes and they are so thankful,” she said.

She says they take a blank card and transform it into a piece of art with the help of glue and some colored pencils.

“Some of these people haven’t had a Valentines’ card in years so I think it’s really special for them. As we make them we don’t know if a man is going to receive them or a woman is going to receive them so that’s part of the fun is wondering is who is getting the cards you make haha,” said Marriott.

Residents weren’t the only ones doodling, some family members came to assist to make sure as many people as possible open a gesture of joy for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s really nice because a lot of these people probably haven’t gotten any Valentines’ cards in a while and I like coloring. It’s just a fun thing to do, it’s just something easy for me to do that might affect someone else’s life in a good way,” said Kieran Dillon, grandson of Brewster Place resident.

