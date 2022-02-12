Advertisement

One in custody after South Topeka stabbing

One person is taken in custody after a stabbing in the 100 block of SE Willow Way in Topeka on...
One person is taken in custody after a stabbing in the 100 block of SE Willow Way in Topeka on Feb. 12, 2022.(WIBW/Reina Flores)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in South Topeka on Friday evening.

The Topeka Police Department told 13 NEWS officers were called to the 100 block of SE Willow Way just after 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

Police confirmed that one person is in custody. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS no other information would be released as it is a mental health matter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the robbery of a food delivery driver Wednesday evening near S.W....
Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka
Tishara Moran (left) Todge Anderson (center) Latrelle Praylow (right)
Man convicted for 2020 shooting homicide after accomplices testify against him
Jeanie Evans, 68, died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Kansas Department of...
Nearly a year later, autopsy confirms Effingham woman’s death by allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Derby High School in Derby, Kansas
Kansas principal told to apologize over showing film about white privilege
Nauling’s Texas BBQ & Soul Food held a ribbon cutting Thursday for its new establishment at...
New Topeka restaurant features soul food and BBQ

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Kansas Supreme Court denies inmate postconviction discovery on basis of 2020 case
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots over Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the first...
KU takes home victory in heated OU game
Two pets pose for a picture at Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel.
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel offers Valentine’s Day pictures with four-legged lovers