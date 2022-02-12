One in custody after South Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in South Topeka on Friday evening.

The Topeka Police Department told 13 NEWS officers were called to the 100 block of SE Willow Way just after 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

Police confirmed that one person is in custody. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS no other information would be released as it is a mental health matter.

