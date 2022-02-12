One business owner says it benefited from GO Topeka’s incentive program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka announced new categories for its small business incentives program aiming to help more small businesses.

This year, small businesses are able to apply for new incentives in the categories related to innovation, commercialization, and exports.

One business that received an incentive last year says it helped them stay afloat.

Hazel Hill Chocolate got some sweet assistance last year from GO Topeka’s Small Business Incentives Program.

“We have a chocolate melting piece of equipment from Switzerland and it broke and there was no way to repair or replace it because of covid,” said Nick Xidis, owner of Hazel Hill Chocolate. “The incentive we receive certainly helped us finance the cost of those pieces of equipment.”

Owner Nick Xidis says the programs are necessary for small businesses, “a lot of these things like purchasing equipment that’s very expensive is going to take a while before we have the revenue to pay back what we had to put into that and not everybody has in their small business the cash to do that right out of the checking account,” Xidis said.

Small businesses applying this year will find a new treat with GO Topeka’s streamlined online application.

“We also made changes to the application process and to the review process, so that we can make it more efficient, have a really good oversight that we need for excellent program management, and also make things clearer for the applicant,” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka.

Innovation, commercialization, and exports are new categories added to the program. Plus, small businesses may apply quarterly.

“Instead of having a process where we process the applications in the order in which they’re received, we have a process where we have for application windows during the year, and how many incentives we give depends on what the applications are that we received for each window,” said Pieper.

GO Topeka awarded more than a half-million dollars during the pandemic last year. This year, it expects to give $300,000.

l“So many of them have used the incentives to invest in and projects that are really helping them to grow their businesses and that’s a great thing to see,” said Pieper.

Xidis says businesses needing help should know you’re not alone, “I hate to see somebody struggling or suffering when the help is there,” he said. “The help is there and especially those that are in the minority communities and in the places that maybe think they don’t belong as part of the chamber and GO Topeka, you’re wrong, you do belong and you should be seeking out this kind of help.”

Small businesses should apply for incentives by February 23rd for the first quarter and the next round of applications is due on May 18th.

